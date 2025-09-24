DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has filed applications for three licenses in South Africa, marking its second international expansion following its entry into the Brazilian market.

The company submitted applications to the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board for a national manufacturer license, a bookmaker license, and a bookmaker premises license, DigiPlus said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

“The filing of our online gaming license in South Africa marks another milestone in DigiPlus’ global growth journey, as we bring our proven track record of innovation, responsible gaming, and player protection, together with our strength in localizing games for diverse markets, to one of Africa’s most dynamic economies,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno