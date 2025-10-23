Carlos Yulo vies for floor exercise first despite wrist issues

1 of 2

THE Philippines’ golden boy Carlos Yulo carries out the first part of his mission in the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships as he vies for the floor exercise mint on Friday in Jakarta.

Mr. Yulo attempts to annex the world crown in floor after his dazzling double triumph at the Paris Olympics at 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Manila time), aiming to overcome wrist issues in battling a mix of old and new rivals.

British Jake Jarman, who captured the bronze in the 2024 Olympiad behind Mr. Yulo and Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat, looms as the main threat as he topped Sunday’s qualifications at 14.70 ahead of the Filipino star’s second-best 14.566.

Mr. Dolgopyat, the winner in the 2023 worlds, is unable to defend his title as host Indonesia denied him and other Israeli gymnasts entry visas due to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Aside from Mr. Jarman, expected to challenge for top honors are Kazuki Minami of Japan and Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan, who pocketed the silver and bronze, respectively, two years ago in the Antwerp edition of the global meet, where Mr. Yulo finished fourth.

Luke Whitehouse of Britain, a finalist in Paris, is likewise making a serious bid as do Kameron Nelson of the US, Krisztofer Meszaros of Hungary and Tikumporn Surintornta of Thailand.

Mr. Yulo, who ruled the vault competition of the last Olympiad side by side with the floor event, is gunning for the vault gold as well in the Indonesian capital. He ranked first in the qualifying with 14.750 ahead of Saturday’s finale.

“The results of Carlos (Yulo) in both the men’s floor exercise and vault events during the qualifying round were pretty encouraging so we hope and pray he can match his golden double in the Paris Olympics,” said gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion. — Olmin Leyba