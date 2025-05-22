Games on Friday

(PhilSport Arena)

5 p.m. – NLEX vs Converge

7:30 p.m. – Blackwater vs Ginebra

IT’S BEEN a well-oiled run so far for NLEX, which has racked up five straight victories after an opening stumble, very much on track for the coveted Top Four spot in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

And with the fall of erstwhile spotless Magnolia recently, the Road Warriors now find themselves with a shot at a tie for No. 1 — something they can achieve on Friday if they can stretch their hot streak and go 6-1 against Converge (5-3).

The 5 p.m. tiff at the PhilSports Arena actually marks the start of a killer three-day stretch for the Road Warriors, who after battling the dangerous FiberXers will immediately face defending champion Meralco on Sunday night.

First up are the fifth-running FiberXers, whose Twin Towers Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana are a handful to opponents, especially ones lacking his size and length like NLEX.

“Converge is playing well. Two big men na dominating talaga si Balty (Baltazar) and Arana,” said Mr. Uichico, whose team will also have to deal with the explosive Alec Stockton and Schonny Winston.

Size advantage or not, Converge mentor Franco Atienza expects NLEX to be a tough customer.

“They’re one of the top teams now because they’re playing as a team, there’s no one (particular player) we can single out,” said Mr. Atienza, whose crew is gunning for its third consecutive W to boost its bid for the Magic Four and twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra (4-2) seeks to catch up with idle San Miguel Beer (5-2) at third as it takes on embattled Blackwater (1-5) at 7:30 p.m.

The Gin Kings look to strike while riding on their first back-to-back wins of the conference and with the Bossing reeling from their three-game skid. — Olmin Leyba