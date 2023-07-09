DOTTIE Ardina’s bid for a stellar US Women’s Open campaign hit a big snag as she stumbled with a five-over 77 in the third round Saturday at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Sitting at joint 11th to start the day, Ms. Ardina struggled with a dizzying round of four birdies, six bogeys and a triple bogey on the famous 18th hole to slide further down to joint 38th at six-over 222.

Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso joined Ms. Ardina in that seven-player group after shooting a second straight 75.

Ms. Saso, the 2021 winner, gunned down eagles on Nos. 2 and 6 to go with a birdie on the 10th but was stymied by a 7 on the par-4 11th and a double bogey on the 13th.

The two trail Japanese leader Nasa Hataoka (209 after a 66) by 13 shots going to the final round of the $11-million golf major.

Breathing down Ms. Hataoka’s nape is Allisen Corpuz, an American with Filipino roots, who is at 210 after a 71.

Ms. Corpuz could have actually tied or even overtaken the Japanese if not for a birdie putt on No. 17 that lipped out and a bogey on the last hole.

Ms. Ardina carded an even 36 in the first nine holes but ran into consecutive bogeys from the 13th to the 15th. She managed to gain a stroke on the iconic par-3 17th but bombed with an 8 on the par-5 18th. — Olmin Leyba