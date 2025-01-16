JUST like her elder sister Ariana, Lexi Dormitorio once dreamed of reaping honors for the country in the international scene one day.

That day came on Wednesday when the 16-year-old Ms. Dormitorio struck gold in the women’s junior cross-country of the 2025 UCI Thailand Mountain Bike Cup in Kanchanaburi.

There, she clocked 50 minutes and 51.914 seconds, leaving Thailand’s Pinpak Chiengsuan eating dust after the latter checked in at 59:38.765 and settled for the silver.

It was another feat the country received from a Dormitorio similar to what the elder sibling, Ariana, had done so in the past after snaring an Asian Continental Championship Under-23 gold and a Southeast Asian Games silver.

Ms. Dormitorio’s golden moments was one of the four medals copped the country in the two-day race.

It came from Thirdy Manaay, who pocketed a silver in the men’s junior cross-country, Adrian Nacario, who snatched a silver in the men’s U23 cross-country, and John Andre Aguja, who took a bronze in the men’s U23 cross-country.

Another Filipino, Justine Anastacio, was fifth in the men’s U23 cross-country. — Joey Villar