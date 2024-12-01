THE National Clay Shooting Association of the Philippines (NCSAP) is hosting the sporting clays event of the 46th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship and the 1st Sporting Clays Philippine Open from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.

The event will draw around 50 shooters from neighboring countries like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and even representatives from Australia and the United States of America.

“The spirit of the tournament is to celebrate regional friendship and cooperation over a shared passion for shooting.” says NCSAP President Desi Laperal. “What makes shooting so special is that it’s a sport of pure skill — a level playing field for all. In shooting, there is no height, weight, age or reach advantage, and is a discipline Filipinos can and do excel in.”

The lady shooters of the Philippines, composed of Reena Aguilar, Des Dimagiba, Marissa Floirendo, Tet Lara and, Sev Lopez, is the team to beat, defending a potential 4-peat victory this year.

While te Philippine Men’s team, anchored by Rep. Richard Gomez, Carlo Baltonado, and Antonio Brias will be up battling for gold against the reigning champions Team Thailand.

“Our team members and the shooting community have been working tirelessly and preparing for this tournament the entire year. Their performance here will set the tone for the high quality of shooting we expect for the 2025 SEA Games hosted by Thailand,” added Mr. Laperal.

Sporting Clays is one of the fastest growing shotgun shooting disciplines which simulates bird shooting using clay targets launched at a variety of angles, speeds, distances, and elevations. The courses are laid out over natural terrain that uses natural features for added challenge. A total of 200 targets presented across 8 courses will be shot in each 2-day event. A hit is counted as one point, while a miss yields zero. Individual scores are tallied at the end of each course, and added up to form team scores. The individual, and the team that scores the highest number of hits will be declared the winner.

To learn more about clay shooting, visit the Facebook page of the National Clay Shooting Association of the Philippines.