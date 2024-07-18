SAN MIGUEL BEER (SMB) is taking a different approach by tapping a European veteran as reinforcement for the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

The Beermen have enlisted Lithuanian Tauras Jogela, a 6-foot-6 forward with vast experience in leagues in his native land, Romania, Latvia, Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Mr. Jogela averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season with BC Jonava in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

The 31-year-old Lithuanian, who is expected to arrive this weekend, gets the task of helping SMB regain its winning ways after relinquishing the Philippine Cup crown to first-time champ Meralco recently.

Though they reigned supreme in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, the Beermen have been on a prolonged spell in the Governors’ Cup (GC). Their last triumph in the conference with imports standing 6-foot-6 was back in 2015, when they swept to the championship past Alaska, 4-0.

Mr. Jogela is among the new faces set for debut in the GC wars that begin Aug. 18.

The others are Glenn Robinson III (Magnolia), Darius Days (TNT), Jayveous Mckinnis (Phoenix), Myke Henry (NLEX), Ricky Ledo (Blackwater) and Brandon Edwards (Terrafirma).

They’re up against tried and tested balik-imports Justin Brownlee (Barangay Ginebra) and Allen Durham (Meralco) as well as Aaron Fuller, who’s on his fourth PBA tour of duty, this time with Rain or Shine.

The Gin Kings and the Beermen headline Group B of the season-opening tilt with the Elasto Painters, Fuel Masters, Bossing and Road Warriors as early rivals. The All-Filipino titlist Meralco Bolts and the defending champion Tropang Giga, meanwhile, banner Group A versus the Hotshots, the Batang Pier, the Dyip and the FiberXers. — Olmin Leryba