ATENEO de Manila University got off to a running start in plotting its redemption tour next UAAP season, scooping up blue-chip recruits in Femi Edu and Kristian Porter. Mr. Edu, brother of Gilas Pilipinas center AJ Edu, and Blue Eaglet Kristian, sibling of former Blue Eagles Kris, are eligible to play right away in Season 87 to bolster the offseason preparations of the former champions.

“I’ve heard many positive things about the school, both academically and otherwise. I simply want to be a part of that,” said Mr. Edu, who was personally visited by Ateneo mentor Tab Baldwin in England.

The 6-foot-4 guard Mr. Edu, who’s set to graduate from Copleston High School in Ipswich, will arrive in June. For the 6-foot-5 forward Mr. Porter, staying with Ateneo is no-brainer.

“Throughout my entire school life, I’ve been an Atenean. I bleed blue. Continuing this tradition into my college years brings me immense joy,” said Mr. Porter, who attended Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu before transferring to Ateneo de Manila for senior high.

Both players will join Ateneo de Cebu standout Jared Bahay as the new players in the Blue Eagles’ nest after seeing their six straight finals appearance under Mr. Baldwin end in Season 86, early in the Final Four.

Ateneo lost the services of one-and-done reinforcement Joseph Obasa ang forward Kai Ballungay, who opted to go pro, but secured the commitment of co-captains Chris Koon and Sean Quitevis for one last ride next season.

Meanwhile, Ateneo’s rival in University of the Philippines, which finished runner-up to De La Salle University last season, also shored up its roster in the same redemption bid after securing the commitment of former Gilas Pilipinas youth ace Jacob Bayla.

A 6-foot-5 wing from Valley Christian High School in California, Mr. Bayla is coming off a championship with Fil-Am Nation Select in the Smart-NBTC National Finals this summer. — John Bryan Ulanday