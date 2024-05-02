In the wake of the Lakers’ unceremonious exit from the 2024 Playoffs, avid followers of the pro hoops scene have naturally shifted their attention to LeBron James and his plans for the future. As he has been wont to do whenever a fork on his career path looms, he takes his time to survey the landscape and weigh his alternatives. In this particular offseason, the date of reckoning is June 29, the deadline for him to either exercise the player option on his contract or enter free agency.

To be sure, signs point to James retaining his purple-and-gold jersey. The Lakers certainly want him to stay, and, in keeping with tradition, are prepared to give him the maximum allowable salary and benefits under the National Basketball Association’s current collective bargaining agreement. Up in the air, however, is whether shares their sentiment; while he had previously indicated his preference to keep the same address, he chose to provide no definitive answers when he met with media in the wake of their first-round defeat at the hands of the vaunted Nuggets.

Considering James’ continued desire to pursue titles, there is cause to contend that he is simply keeping the Lakers on their toes by refusing to make an early commitment. Although he has acknowledged that injuries to key personnel handicapped their immediate past campaign, he nonetheless believes that the front office should continue to keep an eye on improving the roster. Which is to argue that no one outside of him and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis is indispensable. He is invariably enamored with star power, and with reason. That said, not all that glitters is gold — with Russell Westbrook as Exhibit A.

The bottom line, of course, is that James commands the Lakers’ attention because he deserves it. He may be pushing 40, but he’s still among the best of the best in the league. And because he’s not, in his words, “a participation guy,” the pressure is on ownership to go all in for his services to be secured. There is ample risk attached to accession, the danger of the future being mortgaged for an uncertain present included. Then again, he’s worth it — on the court and off. So, yes, they’ll pull out all the stops for him, and then cross their fingers the moves will redound to their benefit in the final analysis.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.