Games Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Blackwater vs San Miguel

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Converge

TNT aims to play its cards right against also-ran Converge to gain passage to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals today at the PhilSports Arena.

After a 2-3 start, the Tropang Giga cranked it up and won three of their next four assignments to make their way up the tight standings.

Chot Reyes and his troops are now in a tie for third to fifth with NLEX and Magnolia at 5-4, needing only one more victory to make the Magic 8 hassle-free.

If they make the most of this opportunity in the 7:30 p.m. Labor Day tiff against the eliminated FiberXers (1-9), the TNT Tropang Giga join early qualifiers San Miguel Beer (9-0) and Ginebra (7-3) with a game to go in their elims slate.

The undefeated San Miguel Beer (SMB), already assured of No. 1 seeding and twice-to-beat advantage, are hunting for their 10th straight and one shy of a rare elims sweep in the 4:30 p.m. curtain raiser against embattled Blackwater (3-6).

Ahead of the potential Last-8 clincher, Mr. Reyes underscored the importance of a strong performance from start to finish.

“We haven’t played a complete game yet,” said Mr. Reyes, ruing how the Tropang Giga played “terribly” in the first half before playing well in the second half in their last two outings against Ginebra (83-97 loss) and Phoenix (108-101 win).

“We have to continue working and fixing things to be able to put together a quality 48 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Jorge Gallent and rampaging SMB aren’t thinking yet about a sweep that will be theirs if they hurdle Blackwater Wednesday and Meralco on May 4.

“If it comes, it comes, but that’s not really in our minds. We just do it step-by-step, prepare for every team when it comes,” said Mr. Gallent.

“Our next goal is the 10th win. We just think of Blackwater now.”

Notes: Meralco’s All-Filipino drive suffered a big blow as guard Aaron Black was diagnosed to have torn an ACL in the Bolts’ 74-51 rout of Magnolia last Sunday. He will be out for the rest of the season. “I will be back stronger from this,” Mr. Black said on the team’s social media accounts yesterday….In celebration of Labor Day, the PBA is offering free tickets to workers on a first-come, first-served basis. Under the promo titled: “PBA Mayo Uno: Pasasalamat sa Manggagawang Pilipino” fans need to show a company ID or proof of employment to gain free access to the games. — Olmin Leyba