Games Friday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

2 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

4 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Capital1

6 p.m. — Nxled vs Akari

PETRO Gazz leaned on a herculean effort by Fil-Am Brooke Van Sickle as it overpowered an upset-conscious Farm Fresh, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19, on Thursday that boosted its semifinal stock in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The 25-year-old Hawaii-born, Washington-based spiker pounded a match-best 26 points, 20 coming off attacks and three each on kill blocks and rocket-like service aces, as the Angels claimed their third straight win and fourth overall in five outings that kept them well perched inside the magic four.

Petro Gazz’s Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara later praised the Foxies for putting up a fight while showing discontent at their own play.

“Today (Thusday), I appreciated Farm Fresh, thank you so much, it was a good game,” said Mr. Tsuzurabara. “Today’s game, not good, lack of judgment, not a good performance.”

After a sloppy opening set when the Angels barely prevailed, the former Reinforcement Conference titlist got into trouble again in the next when it trailed by three, 24-21.

But Ms. Van Sickle took charge and helped Petro Gazz battle back from four set points to steal the set.

The Angels learned their lesson from there and didn’t leave any stone unturned in the third in finishing off the Foxies, who sputtered to a third defeat against two wins.

Jonah Sabete provided the ample support by chipping in 11 hits. — Joey Villar