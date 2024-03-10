INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 — Novak Djokovic was pushed by Aleksandar Vukic but held on to win his first match back in Indian Wells after a five-year absence on Saturday, as he looks to capture a record sixth title in the California desert.

The world number one has not competed at the tournament since 2019 as he was unable to enter the US due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he received a warm welcome from the fans on hand for the 6-2 5-7 6-3 victory.

“It certainly does feel like home,” Mr. Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “Five years is a very long time for a tennis player. They call this tournament Tennis Paradise for a reason. It’s so amazing to be part of it as a player and a fan. There’s a great community, great culture, great love for the sport.”

In his first match since falling in the Australian Open semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in January, the top-seeded Serbian looked fresh, breaking serve in the opening game and capturing the first set with an ace.

The unseeded Australian found the range with his powerful forehand in the second set and finally broke serve when Mr. Djokovic’s backhand up the line narrowly missed its target.

Mr. Vukic fended off three break points in the next game for a 3-0 lead, but Mr. Djokovic would break back with an exquisite drop shot volley to break back and hold serve for 3-3. But Mr. Djokovic’s 12th unforced error of the set brought up set points, and Mr. Vukic hammered a stunning return winner to send the match to a third set.

In the decider, Mr. Djokovic crushed a forehand of his own that Vukic could not put back into play for a break and 3-2 lead he would not relinquish, hitting a lob Mr. Vukic could not handle on match point to advance to the third round. — Reuters