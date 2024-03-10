JAYSON TATUM had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points to help the visiting Boston Celtics avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season by beating the Phoenix Suns 117-107 on Saturday night.

Mr. Tatum scored 22 points in the second half, 13 of them in the fourth quarter. Phoenix received a season-high 45 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists from Kevin Durant, who was 18 of 26 from the field

It was Mr. Durant’s fifth game with at least 40 points this season.

The Celtics were up by nine after three quarters and stretched the lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by Mr. Tatum with 9:19 to play.

Phoenix trailed 107-102 following a three-point play by Mr. Durant with 3:55 left, but the Suns failed to get any closer.

Bradley Beal added 25 points for the Suns, who were seeking their third straight victory. Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston’s Al Horford had nine points and 12 rebounds, and Luke Kornet came off the bench to contribute 14 points and six rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis, Boston’s starting center, was a late addition to the injury report and didn’t play because of hamstring tightness. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla termed Mr. Porzingis day-to-day. Devin Booker (ankle) missed his fourth straight game for the Suns. Boston ended the first quarter with a 9-2 run and led 31-26. The Celtics extended their lead to 15 points late in the second quarter and had a 62-50 advantage at halftime. Mr. Durant (20) and Mr. Brown (18) were the leading scorers in the half.

Phoenix trimmed Boston’s lead to 77-74 when Mr. Durant capped a 9-0 run by making a 3-pointer with 3:56 remaining in the third. The Celtics went on a 10-4 spurt after that, however, and led 87-78 entering the final quarter.

The teams will meet again Thursday in Boston. — Reuters