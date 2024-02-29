CAPAS, Tarlac — Still euphoric over his recent golden feat, Filipino tanker Jamesray Ajido earns two more shots at a medal, possibly another mint, after making the finals of the boys’ 50-meter butterfly and 100m backstroke of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City yesterday.

The 15-year-old Mr. Ajido registered the third fastest time in the 50m fly with a clocking 26.12 seconds and was seventh best in the 100m back where he timed in 1:03.72 in the morning heats, putting him in prime position again to add another hardware to his growing collection.

On Tuesday, the La Salle Greenhills standout pocketed a 50m freestyle bronze before he delivered a tidal wave of a performance by capturing a historic gold in the event while smashing the old meet mark in the process the next day.

Now the ASEAN Age Group double-gold winner will try to carry the momentum of his magnificence the night before and try to give the country, which has a gold and three bronzes thus far, more reasons to celebrate.

Also eyeing a place in the sun were Fil-Brit Heather White and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, who accounted for a bronze each in the 100m and 200m fly Wednesday.

Ms. White, 16, was third in the 100m free in 58.57, while Ms. Mojdeh was seventh in the 50m fly in 29.66 as they marched to the finals before this four-day swim meet comes to an end.

Also booking their finals tickets were Patricia Mae Santor (girls 200m breaststroke), Kacie Gabrielle Tionko (girls’200m back), Elijah Ebayan (boys 50m fly), Regina Maria Paz Castrillo and Alyza Paige Ng (girls 50m fly), and Albert Jose Amaro II (boys 50m fly). — Joey Villar