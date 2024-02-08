DOHA — Hosts and defending champions Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in a thrilling Asian Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium where striker Almoez Ali scored the winner to set up a title clash with Jordan.

Iran opened the scoring when Sardar Azmoun scored with an overhead kick in the fourth minute but Qatar equalized when Jassem Gaber’s shot from range took a deflection and looped over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand into the net.

The hosts had the upper hand when Akram Afif danced into the box and scored a scorcher just before halftime but Iran leveled when they won a penalty for handball, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh putting away the spot kick to make it 2-2.

But with time running out, Mr. Ali — top scorer in 2019 — scored the winner for Qatar when he turned and fired into the bottom corner while Iran’s hopes of a comeback took a hit when Shojae Khalilzadeh was sent off late in the game.

Qatar will look to win their second title when they play first-time finalists Jordan on Saturday. — Reuters