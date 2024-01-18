JANELLE MAE FRAYNA currently owns two feats that no Filipina before her had done — become a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and emerge the first female in the country to make the men’s Olympiad-bound team.

And she isn’t done writing another chapter to her history-making journey as she resumes her quest at an International Master (IM) title, which will be another first, with several international tournaments lined up this year.

“It’s been awhile since I got my first IM norm, 2016,” said the 26-year-old Army first class and Legazpi City native referring to her 2016 Baku World Chess Olympiad where she also claimed her WGM title.

“This year, I’m planning to campaign more and possibly play in Europe,” she added.

Ms. Frayna’s most recent tournament came just less than two weeks ago when she finished third in the Philippine National Championships in Marikina City that was topped by IM Daniel Quizon.

There, she earned the distinction as the first lady member of the men’s Olympiad squad, assuming she decides to accept.

She is currently wading into battle in the 1st Bangalore International Grandmasters (GM) Open Chess Tournament that unfurled yesterday at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in India.

Ms. Frayna, rated 2197, would need two more norms and reach a rating of at least 2400 to claim the IM title.

GM Jayson Gonzales, Ms. Frayna’s coach and concurrent National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief executive officer, and women’s team standouts Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Bernadette Galas were also playing in the 10-round meet that drew 212 participants including 31 GMs and four WGMs. — Joey Villar