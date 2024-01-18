BAGUIO CITY — La Union is hosting for the second time the World Surfing League La Union International Pro at the Urbiztondo Beach in San Juan on Jan. 22-28, 2024.

The La Union provincial government led by Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David said it is all pumped up to provide assistance and ensure the safety of the participants and spectators during the international surfing event.

The sporting event will gather more than a hundred professional surfers from the Asia Pacific Region.

Last year, San Juan hosted the First World Surfing League.

The La Union Provincial Tourism Office (LUPTO) said it is expecting a 5% increase in the tourist arrivals of the province during the period of the competitions surpassing from 17,976 visitors last year.

It added that the event seeks to further promote La Union as a major surfing destination and an ideal venue for international surfing competitions, while showcasing the natural beauty. — Artemio A. Dumlao