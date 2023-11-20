BAGUIO CITY — The highland chill has dipped to 13.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, just a day after a big temperature drop to 14 degrees Celsius last Sunday, marking what locals refer to as the start of the chill season.

This cool temperature, which adds to the allure of the city, usually lasts until February and, sometimes, even up to the first week of March.

The all-time lowest recorded temperature in this summer capital was 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 16, 1961. In the current century, the state-run weather agency recorded the lowest temperature dip at 7.0 degrees Celsius in January, 2019.

This year, the coolest temperature here reached 10 degrees Celsius last February. — Artemio A. Dumlao