Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Phoenix vs NorthPort

8 p.m. — Magnolia vs Terrafirma

WITH Magnolia’s streak over, Phoenix now holds the distinction as the hottest team in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Unbeaten in their last five games, the youth-laden but fast-maturing Fuel Masters want to stay on this winning path as the playoffs race and positioning battles heat up entering the Christmas holidays.

Out to throw a wrench on the grand plans of Phoenix (6-1) and claim their own seat in the quarterfinals are the NorthPort Batang Pier (5-3), the tough opponents of Jamike Jarin’s troops in today’s slate at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Though they’re already through to the Last-8, there’s a very compelling motivation for Jamike Jarin’s forces to continue fighting: A coveted win-once incentive in the next round.

“It’s good we’re in the quarterfinals right now. But we still need to win some more and, hopefully, get that twice-to-beat advantage,” Mr. Jarin said.

The Batang Pier go into the 4 p.m. encounter equally motivated.

A victory by the Bonnie Tan-coached squad will secure its spot in the quarters alongside early qualifiers Magnolia (7-1), Phoenix and Meralco (6-1). In addition, the Batang Pier can lean on the bounceback factor after they sustained a 99-125 loss to the Bolts last Dec. 10 and consequently blew their first chance for a hassle-free advance.

The desire to get back on track is very intense, too, on the part of the Hotshots, who look to vent their ire on skidding Terrafirma (2-4) in the second game at 8 p.m.

The Hotshots fell to an ambush from Rain or Shine, 110-113, on Saturday’s road outing in Cagayan de Oro to see the end of their spotless run of seven games this conference, 18 if you count their 11-0 sweep of the PBA On Tour pre-season exhibition series.

Carrying the task of dealing with an angry giant are the Dyip, who have been on a four-match free fall, including a “winnable” match against erstwhile winless Converge a week ago that they lost in overtime, 94-103. — Olmin Leyba