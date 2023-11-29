Justine Baltazar named Most Valuable Player

JUSTINE BALTAZAR as expected captured his Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as Pampanga moved on the cusp of annexing the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Fifth Season crown.

Mr. Baltazar, after his coronation in the pre-game awarding ceremonies graced by MPBL founder and chief executive officer Manny Pacquiao, flirted with a near triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the Giant Lanterns’ thrilling 68-65 win in Game 2 against Bacoor on Tuesday night at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

The versatile big man dished out a couple of crucial dimes down the stretch as Pampanga unleashed a telling 7-0 run to break away from a deadlock at 61 before foiling Bacoor’s late rally for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five national finals.

Game 3 is on Friday at the Strike Gym in Bacoor with the Giant Lanterns eyeing a fitting closeout to complete a perfect playoff sweep.

Pampanga, after losing only two games in the elimination rounds at 26-2, coasted its way against Marikina, Caloocan and San Juan to rule the North Division without any scar to show.

The wards of Pampanga governor and head coach Dennis “Delta” Pineda took a commanding 71-58 win ignited by a 21-4 start against the visiting Strikers in Game 1 before needing every stop this time around.

No team managed to lead by more than seven points, which the Giant Lanterns reached at 68-61 in the last three minutes after Encho Serrano’s five straight points.

Slowly but surely though, the Strikers trimmed the deficit and even had chances to tie the game in the final possession but James Kwekuteye missed his triple and Mark Yee failed to make a last attempt at the buzzer.

James Kwekuteye (16), Chito Jaime (12) and Yvan Ludovice (11) led the fight for Bacoor, which is out to defend its turf and keep its title hopes alive in Game 3 at home.

Meanwhile, Bacoor’s JM Nermal, San Juan’s Orlan Wamar, Nueva Ecija’s Will McAloney and Zamboanga’s Jaycee Marcelino, the MVP last season, joined Mr. Baltazar in the Mythical First Team.

Mr. Nermal was also hailed as the Most Improved Player as his teammate Mr. Kwekuteye led the Mythical Second Team with Rob Celiz of Makati, Jheckster Apinan of Batangas, Concepcion of Pampanga and Ryan Costelo of Pasig.

San Juan’s Adrian Nocum (Rookie of the Year), General Santos’ Chris Masaglang of (Best Homegrown), Pasig’s Jason Ballesteros (Best Defensive Player), Imus’ Poypoy Actub of Imus (Impact Player of the Year), Nueva Ecija’s Jay-R Taganas (Sportsmanship Award) and Executive of the Year Manuel Carlos “Goody” Ilagan, president and CEO of Camaya Coast Beach Properties which sponsors the Bataan Risers, were also recognized. — John Bryan Ulanday