LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Ten mixed martial arts bouts and three kickboxing matches will headline the much-anticipated Team Lakay’s “Benguet Explosion Martial Arts Tournament,” presented by Benguet province and Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap at the Benguet Sports Complex in La Trinidad, Benguet on Dec. 9.

Leading the charge is the decorated Jean Claude Saclag, a multi-gold medalist at the Southeast Asian Games, headlining the event in a high-stakes bantamweight clash against the formidable Ronald Regaldao.

Adding to the excitement, ONE Warrior Series — Philippines champion Adonis Sevilleno will go toe-to-toe with Reden Manguiat, while Nahuel Gandolfi takes on Rone Deliu in what promises to be a clash of titans.

Joris Jonker and Mark Obrero meanwhile engage in a thrilling catchweight bout with Conan Dela Peña facing off against Neptali Ticar in the event supported by Fairtex, Infini Tea, Cowboy Town La Trinidad, Lepatisserie Cafe, Talamas, Kabayan Mayor Junjun Bantales, Ajhi’s Rage Room, SalveoWell, and Baguio Country Sounds La Trinidad.

The undercard features equally compelling matchups, including John Ira Barrinetos versus Duane Pascua, Ezra Saclag against Wilmer Salpad, Firoz Khan squaring off against Eugene Tabinga, and a featherweight battle between Jed Sayud and Daryle Wadasen.

Adding a kickboxing flair to the night, Gamebar Angcaway faces Christian Gutierrez, and lady fighters Jerlyn Kingad and Jhen Buzon showcase their skills, along with Jyrisce Gean Legaspi taking on Judah Paul Saingan.

Opening the event with a burst of energy are Elvester Gaspar and Rueben Sawang, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of martial arts.

The “Benguet Explosion Martial Arts” is proudly supported by Standford Korean Language Center – Cordillera, Sinner or Saint Cafe, Community Diagnostics, DarJane’s, Aim Fighter, and Jacks.

Coach Mark Sangiao said ‘Benguet Explosion’ is not just an MMA event but a testament to the dedication, resilience, and skill of the fighters from Team Lakay and a platform for fighters to showcase their hard work and commitment to their craft while giving opportunity for fight fans to witness the embodiment of discipline, athleticism, and the unyielding spirit of these warriors. — Artemio A. Dumlao