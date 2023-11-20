DAK PRESCOTT threw for two touchdowns (TD) and the Dallas Cowboys benefitted from two scores in a 10-second span early in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tony Pollard ran for a touchdown and finished with 61 rushing yards on 12 carries as Dallas (7-3) won for the fourth time in its last five games.

The Panthers (1-9) threatened to make it interesting, pulling to within 17-10, before Mr. Pollard’s 21-yard touchdown run with 13:58 left. On Carolina’s next snap, DaRon Bland intercepted Bryce Young and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Opponents have returned three interceptions for touchdowns in Carolina’s last two home games. Mr. Prescott finished 25 of 38 for 189 yards.

Mr. Young, the overall first-round draft choice in the spring, was 16 of 29 for 123 yards with a touchdown. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 74 yards to deliver a healthy chunk of Carolina’s 187 yards of total offense.

The Panthers pulled within 17-10 with a 17-play drive that consumed nearly nine minutes. It ended on Mr. Young’s 4-yard pass to Tommy Tremble with 1:59 left in the third quarter. Carolina’s drive benefitted from a Dallas penalty for running into the punter and three fourth-down conversions. — Reuters