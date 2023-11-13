Games Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Gerflor

4 p.m. — Akari vs Nxled

6 p.m. — F2 vs Creamline

CREAMLINE stakes its unbeaten record and the solo lead as it clashes with bitter rival F2 Logistics today (Nov. 14) in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers have gone unbeaten in their first five games including an epic 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 victory over the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday (Nov. 9) at the PhilSports Arena that kept their iron-grip of No. 1.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said it was an important victory not just for the whole team, but also for budding setter Kyle Negrito, who has taken the reins from Jia de Guzman, who is now in Japan.

It was the experience and the lesson from that vital game against a perennial league contender that should be vital in Ms. Negrito’s growth as she tries to fill in the massive hole left by Ms. De Guzman.

Mr. Meneses also loved the way his second unit has been responding well when called upon.

Bernadeth Pons was one of them after the former Far Eastern University star chipped in eight points, all of which came in the final two sets that helped the Cool Smashers overhaul a 2-1 set deficit.

Game time against the Cargo Movers (4-2) is set at 6 p.m.

Also facing off are sister teams Akari Chargers (3-3) and the Nxled Chameleons at 4 p.m. and winless Farm Fresh (0-7) against Gerflor (0-6) at 2 p.m. — Joey Villar