Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. — Nxled vs Choco Mucho

4 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs F2

6 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Cignal

EVERYTHING Choco Mucho does from hereon will be solely dedicated to its fallen teammate Des Cheng.

Ms. Cheng, who tore her right ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) that ruled her out the rest of the year, as they face off Nxled today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Minus their hurting spiker, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans went to other sources in besting the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, Thursday that sent the former to their third straight win in four starts.Another win by Choco Mucho versus Nxled (1-3) in their 2 p.m. showdown would catapult it into a heavy four-team logjam at No. 2 with Petro Gazz, PLDT and Chery Tiggo on 4-1 slates.

One of the players expected to fill in the massive void left by Ms. Cheng is Regine Arcoha, who chipped in eight hits in their last win.

The former NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player though vowed to improve on her succeeding games and make the most out of the opportunity she was given.

Sisi Rondina, of course, will carry some of the load left by Ms. Cheng and should come in on attack mode as usual.

Cignal (3-2) and F2 Logistics (2-2), meanwhile, try to bolster their respective bids as they face off with Galeries Tower (0-4) at 4 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-6) at 6 p.m., respectively. — Joey Villar