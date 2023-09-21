LIONEL Messi exited Inter Miami’s match against Toronto FC before halftime due to an unspecified injury on Wednesday, with coach Gerardo Martino saying his Argentine skipper could miss next week’s US Open Cup final.

Mr. Messi was replaced by Robert Taylor in the 37th minute with the score tied at 0-0, taking off the captain’s armband and handing it to DeAndre Yedlin. Miami shrugged off the loss of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to cruise to a 4-0 win, with Taylor scoring twice and Facundo Farias and Benjamin Cremaschi also getting on the score sheet.

Mr. Martino said they would evaluate the injuries to Mr. Messi and Alba in the coming days. — Reuters