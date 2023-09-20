MANCHESTER — Holders Manchester City recovered from falling a goal behind to outclass Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their Group G opener with Julian Alvarez scoring twice at The Etihad on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the opening period but were guilty of wayward finishing and trailed to a sucker-punch just before halftime as Osman Bukari broke clear to finish in style.

Man City began the game on a 26-match unbeaten run in Champions League home games and normal service was resumed almost immediately after the restart as Mr. Alvarez leveled after combining with Erling Haaland. — Reuters