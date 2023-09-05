FIVE Olympic medalists headed by Tokyo Games gold winner Hidilyn Diaz and a slew of world beaters headed by pole-vault star EJ Obiena will spearhead the Philippine team eyeing nothing but glory in the Hangzhou Asian Games set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

Ms. Diaz will compete in the 59-kilogram division, a category she is seeking to qualify to next year’s Paris Olympics with fellow Olympian Elreen Ando after the former’s original 55kg class where she struck gold in Tokyo.

Ms. Diaz was one of the two of the four gold medalists in the last Asiad edition five years ago in Jakarta, Indonesia coming back here with the other one being skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who is competing in the women’s street event.

Ms. Ando, for her part, agreed to move up to 64kg just for this quadrennial event for the country to have a chance at winning more medals.

She will revert to 59kg after the games.

For Mr. Obiena, he will come in as the undisputed favorite to win his first Asian Games mint being a World Championship silver and bronze medalist and two-time Asian champion.

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez, who won an Olympic silver and bronze when she was still with Canada, will make her debut for the Philippines in seven events after undergoing a year of residency.

Tokyo medalists Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial and Olympian Irish Magno spearhead the nine-strong boxing team out to deliver the gold.

Other world stars carrying the country’s banner are Alex Eala of tennis, Junna Tsukii of karate, Maggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez and Karla Napolis of jiu-jitsu, and Daniel Caluag of BMX.

“The deadline for the entry by names was last July 25 and whatever list a National Olympic Committee submitted is deemed official,” said Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino.

The team will also have seven players from the Gilas Pilipinas squad that saw action in the ongoing FIBA World Cup with Justin Brownlee and Angelo Kwame as imports.

Unlike in FIBA-sanctioned events, the Asian Games isn’t applying a one-import per country rule.

“Only the passport,” said Mr. Tolentino. — Joey Villar