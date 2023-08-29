CARRYING the offensive load for host Philippines, Jordan Clarkson has positioned himself among the premier scorers of the 2023 FIBA World Cup (WC) after the first four days of action.

The Gilas Pilipinas Fil-Am from the Utah Jazz averaged 24.5 points in two outings to rank fifth in the gunners’ list filled up by fellow NBA stars.

Slovenia and Dallas Mavericks megastar Luka Doncic showed the way with 35.5, highlighting his scoring rampage with a 37-point explosion in their 100-85 rout of Venezuela and a 34-piece in an 88-67 demolition of Georgia.

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, suiting up as Jordan’s naturalized player, shot up to No. 2 spot with 31.5 after a tournament-high 39 markers in a Monday’s 87-95 overtime setback to New Zealand at the MOA Arena.

Two NBA talents strutting their stuff in the Philippine side of the WC — South Sudan’s Carlik Jones of the Chicago Bulls and Dominican Republic’s (DR) All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota — ran third and fourth, respectively.

Mr. Jones, who shot 35 in the Bright Stars’ 96-101 loss to Puerto Rico, averaged 28.0 while Mr. Towns, who banged in 26 in DR’s 87-81 win over Gilas in the record-breaking opener at the Philippine Arena, normed 25.

Messrs. Jones and Towns paced Mr. Clarkson, who fired 26 in the loss to the Dominican Republic and 21 in Gilas’ 70-80 defeat to Angola.

France’s Evan Fournier (New York) occupied sixth with 24.0 followed by Mr. Clarkson’s Jazz teammate and Finland top gun Lauri Markkanen and Australia’s Patty Mills (Atlanta) who averaged 23.0 each.

Germany’s Dennis Schroder, a Lakers mainstay, stood at ninth with 22.0 while Montenegro and Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic (21.5) rounded out the Top 10.

Mr. Clarkson also figured prominently in the assists leaderboard with his 7.0 good for a share of sixth.

Meanwhile, Japan’s naturalized player Joshua Hawkinson, who ranked 12th in scoring with 18.5 markers, emerged as the top rebounder with 14.5 caroms per outing ahead of Cape Verde’s Edy Tavares (13.0).

Gilas stalwart June Mar Fajardo ranked 18th in the battle of the boards with 7.0 while frontline partner AJ Edu tied for 37th with 5.5.

Puerto Rico’s Tremont Waters showed the way in assists with 10 per game followed by Mr. Jones (8.5). After Mr. Clarkson, Scottie Thompson and CJ Perez were the best assist-men for the Philippines with three per outing.

Brazil’s Raul Neto Togni led the steals department with 5.0 while Italy’s Nicolo Melli and Vucevic shared pole position in blocks with 2.5 per match each. — Olmin Leyba