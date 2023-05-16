PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann was all praises of Filipino athletes who fought tooth and nail to keep the country’s colors afloat in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) that’s about to end in Phnom Penh.

“I am proud of our athletes,” Mr. Bachmann said on Tuesday. “I saw how they worked hard — with my own eyes — while preparing for the games and when they did battle in Cambodia.”

“Each moment our flag was raised in honor of a win was a proud moment for every Filipino,” he said.

Only in his fourth month as chairman of the PSC and Mr. Bachmann already saw first-hand how Filipino athletes train and compete in international competitions as he visited different training sessions of national teams in his first few weeks of office.

The SEA Games is the first international competition under his watch and he made sure he had his eyes on each and every athlete in the games that would end Tuesday.

Mr. Bachmann flew in three days before the opening ceremony and made the rounds — as many as he’s permitted to by the hectic schedule and at times heavy Phnom Penh traffic.

It’s extremely hot in Cambodia — even hotter back home — but that didn’t deter his eagerness to witness every victory and every gallant effort by athletes who missed the podium.

The Philippines — although looking improbable to repeat as fourth placer to match the performance in Vietnam last year — has broken the 50-gold medal barrier on Monday night.

Two more gold medals mean — with dozens of finals still to be played Tuesday — Filipino athletes have surpassed their harvest in 2022.

That inspires Mr. Bachmann to vouch for the PSC’s full support to Team Philippines’ campaign in future international competitions.

“We reaffirm our support to our national athletes,” he said. “The PSC will continue to work as hard as you train. Salamat sa lahat ng inyong sakripisyo!” (Thank you for all your sacrifices).