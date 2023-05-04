SIXTEEN of the best high school teams in the country take centerstage in a historic tourney as Shakey’s launch the Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) featuring bets from Metro Manila and other regions this Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

In partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), Shakey’s Pizza Parlor dedicates the spotlight this time for the young spikers considered as the future of Philippine volleyball after the roaring success of its collegiate edition last year.

Reigning UAAP juniors champion National University-Nazareth School banners the 16-team GVIL cast in a bid to become inaugural titlist as well after the NU Lady Bulldogs’ supremacy in the first Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament.

The Collegiate version was participated by all of the 18 teams from the UAAP (8) and NCAA (10) but this time, Shakey’s is going nationwide by also gathering teams from Cavite, Lipa, Naga and Bacolod.

Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Naga College Foundation, De La Salle University Lipa, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite are out to represent their roots in the GVIL against a stacked field including UAAP bets Adamson University, University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle University Zobel and Far Eastern University Diliman.

Arellano University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System from NCAA with Gracel Christian College Foundation, King’s Montessori School, California Academy and St. Clare Caloocan also in the fray.

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc., (SPAVI), led by president and CEO Vic Gregorio and general manager Jorge Concepcion share the vision for the Philippine volleyball’s future with ACES, headed by chairman Dr. Philip Ella Juico and president Dr. Ian Laurel, through the GVIL.

“This will serve as a conveyor belt going to college and the future of the Philippines. To improve it, you go to high school, and later on, the primary level. It’s about giving exposure to the Filipino youth and we share that same vision with Shakey’s,” said Mr. Juico.

“We’re very happy to be involved again in the future of Philippine volleyball. I see the future of Philippine volleyball here and we’re grateful to partner with ACES once again,” added Mr. Gregorio.

GVIL games will be broadcasted by Plus Network on all of its social media platforms with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports serving as free and cable TV partners. It’s also available on the socials of Shakey’s Super League (SSL) and Shakey’s Pizza. — John Bryan Ulanday