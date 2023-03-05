JAMES Harden had 38 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers rallied from an 18-point deficit to snap the Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game winning streak with a 133-130 victory on Saturday.

Joel Embiid tallied 31 points and 10 assists, Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Georges Niang added 16 for Philadelphia, which outscored Milwaukee 48-31 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points and 13 rebounds, Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 points and 13 assists. Grayson Allen made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, all in the third quarter.

Milwaukee led by 18 in the third quarter before Philadelphia used a 23-9 run to tie the game at 108 midway through the final period.

After Mr. Antetokounmpo converted two foul shots with 1:43 remaining to put the Bucks ahead 125-121, Mr. Harden and Mr. Embiid hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Philadelphia its first lead since the second quarter.

Mr. Maxey made two free throws to extend Philadelphia’s lead to four with 25 seconds left, and the Sixers converted their final four foul shots to seal the comeback win.

Mr. Holiday finished with five 3-pointers for Milwaukee, which had the longest winning streak in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns won 18 straight last season.

The teams were tied at 29 heading into the second quarter before Milwaukee moved ahead 44-39 on Mr. Holiday’s jumper with six minutes left in the first half. Mr. Holiday scored 15 points in the half for the Bucks, who took a 59-53 lead into the break. Harden had 15 points to lead the Sixers. Mr. Allen matched the most points by any Bucks player in a quarter this season after scoring 20 in the third. Milwaukee held a 99-85 advantage after outscoring Philadelphia 40-32 in the period.

Milwaukee’s loss was its first since Jan. 21, when it fell 114-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Philadelphia played much of the second half without two starters after Tobias Harris (left calf soreness) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) exited. — Reuters