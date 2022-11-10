TEAM PHILIPPINES’ campaign for the 2023 SEA Games (SEAG) is getting a boost from the Philippine Racing Commission (PHILRACOM), as it hosts five charity races for the benefit of the Southeast Asian Games bound national athletes on Nov. 13 at the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

The PHILRACOM Board, led by chairman Aurelio “Reli” De Leon approved and designated the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as the beneficiary of the said charity races, which will help the PSC in funding the training and preparation of our national athletes bound for the biennial meet hosted by Cambodia.

“We are one with the Philippine Sports Commission in its mission to serve the best interests of our Filipino athletes. We want to help the PSC in our own humble way by organizing five charity races for the benefit of our national athletes,” said Mr. De Leon.

Racing proceeds that will be given to the PSC will be dependent on the gross betting sales per designated races.

“The Philippine Racing Commission led by Mr. Reli De Leon has always been a partner of the PSC in all of its sports programs and agenda. And today’s project of extending charity races, is a huge boost towards ensuring the success of our Filipino athletes in the forthcoming Southeast Asian Games,” said PSC Chairman Noli Eala.

“We are truly grateful, proud and glad to be a partner of the Philracom in our thrust of caring for our Filipino athletes like no other, and we hope that this will just be the start of more meaningful projects with them,” added the sports agency chief, who is expected to grace the awarding ceremonies for the assigned charity races.

Over 800 athletes are projected to compose the country’s team delegation to the Games, according to Team Philippines Chef de Mission and Philippine Amateur Baseball Association President Chito Loyzaga at their second consultative meeting with SEAG-bound national sports associations last month.

The 32nd edition of the Southeast Asian Games will feature 49 official sports, with a record-setting 608 events happening from May 5 to 17, next year.