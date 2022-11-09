Games Today

(Paco Arena, Manila)

11 a.m. — Opening Ceremony

12:30 p.m. — LPU-Batangas vs GMC

2:15 p.m. — Univ. of Batangas vs PCU-D

NEOPHYTE Guang Ming College (GMC)-Tagaytay makes its debut against Lyceum of the Philippines (LPU)-Batangas to fire off the PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 5 presented by Vespa today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Guang Ming, under the watch of former UP Maroon Mo Gingerich, takes centerstage at 12:30 p.m right after the simple opening rites at 11 a.m.

Philippine Christian U (PCU)-Dasmariñas and University of Batangas then collide at 2:15 p.m. to cap the the opener of UCBL in its much-awaited return for the first time amid the pandemic.

Also in the fray for UCBL, which will have president Franklin Evidente, PG Flex Linoleum owner Nelson Guevarra and MMDA’s Col. Bong Nebrija in the opener, are Olivarez College, Centro Escolar U and back-to-back reigning champion Diliman College.

But the spotlight is on youthful Guang Ming, which is tempering expectations in a baptism of fire according to sports director and seasoned mentor Bo Perasol.

The UBCL last staged a regular season tourney in 2019 before diving back to play this summer in a preseason invitational that also featured fancied teams from UAAP and NCAA for the first time.

Today, UCBL will mark its official comeback with an expected level playing field among its seven squads for the prestigious crown. — John Bryan Ulanday