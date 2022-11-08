Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Mapua vs AU

3 p.m. — LPU vs San Beda

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) routed Jose Rizal University (JRU) in a fight-marred 71-51 victory on Tuesday to keep its stranglehold of second place in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The game was actually stopped with 3.22 minutes to go after JRU’s John Amores ran wild and went on a punching spree in front of the CSB bench where he was seen fighting and hitting some Blazers as he spilled out of the mob.

Both team representatives, Dax Castellano of CSB and JRU’s Paul Supan, agreed to the stoppage.

“The primary consideration is the safety of players, coaches, fans and all the people who are in the venue,” said NCAA management committee member Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Letran.

“We consulted both teams and we chose the higher ground,” he added.

The Blazers improved top 10-3, or half a game behind the pace-setting Letran Knights (11-3) while the Bombers dropped to 6-7.

The league is expected to investigate the incident deeply and should crack the whip on Mr. Amores for his unfortunate behavior.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) showed endgame poise as it repulsed University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD), 59-53, to claim its second win against 13 defeats.

Art Cosa led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds while JC Luciano had 12 points, nine boards, four assists and two steals in helping the Generals preserve the triumph.

“I was stressing resiliency to the boys the whole game and I’m happy they responded,” said EAC coach Oliver Bunyi.

The Altas dropped to 5-9. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

EAC 59 — Cosa 14, Luciano 12, Balowa 10, Liwag 6, Dominguez 6, Tolentino 5, Cosejo 4, Umpad 2, Quinal 0, Ad. Doria 0, An. Doria 0, Angeles 0, Bacud 0

UPHSD 53 — Barcuma 12, Omega 11, Nitura 8, Razon 5, Abis 3, Egan 3, Roque 3, Flores 2, Boral 2, Movida 2, Pagaran 0, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Martel 0

Quarterscores: 19-13; 34-26; 47-39; 59-53

Second Game

CSB 71 — Pasturan 18, Gozum 15, Nayve 12, Corteza 9, Oczon 7, Marcos 4, Cullar 3, Sangco 2, Lepalam 1, Carlos 0, Davis 0, Flores 0, Lim 0

JRU 51 — Dionisio 18, Delos Santos 6, Guiab 6, Arenal 5, Celis 5, Amores 4, Dela Rosa 3, Sy 2, Miranda 2, Villarin 0, Medina 0, Gonzales 0, De Jesus 0, Tan 0

Quarterscores: 11-18; 38-35; 59-46; 71-51