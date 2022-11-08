KEMARK Cariño is returning to overseas action to play for Pegasus Brunei in Malaysia’s Major Basketball League after a brief homecoming stint.

It’s the second international opportunity for the former San Beda stalwart and Gilas Pilipinas cadet after a short-lived tenure as Asian import in the Japan B. League.

He played one season for the Aomori Wat’s l in the B. League Division II last year after foregoing his final playing eligibility with the Red Lions.

Last July, he returned home and suited up for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League along with fellow former B. League Division II player Juan Gomez de Liaño.

The 6-foot-8 forward registered 6.5 points on 40-percent clip, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks as the Skippers finished runner-up to eventual champion La Salle.

His teammate Mr. De Liaño, who won the D-League MVP, since then had also taken his talents abroad anew after signing with the BC Wolves in the Lithuania’s Lietuvos Krepsinio Lyga. — John Bryan Ulanday