Sports, conference venues converted into COVID-19 facilities

Health facilities at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila and Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay are prepared to take in over a hundred patients infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The government chose the two sites, along with the World Trade Center in Pasay, to be areas where treatment facilities will be mounted to treat patients with COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, Razon-led Bloomberry Resorts Corp. said it finished the first phase of the construction of the treatment facility in the sports complex.

The health center has 116 beds, two nurses’ stations, a drywall partition wall, as well as temporary furniture. The Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the RMSC was also converted into a common area.

The construction of the emergency facility, which was funded by Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., started on April 1 by Prime Metro BMD Corp., a construction firm under the Razon group of companies.

The second phase of construction, which is seen to provide an additional 108 beds, will also start upon the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health. It is expected to be finished by the end of next week.









Separately, Yuchengco-led construction firm EEI Corp. also announced that it completed the health facilities at both the PICC and RMSC.

Further, Ayala Corp., together with the Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines (ICCP) Group, said it is almost through with the conversion of an area at the World Trade Center into a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

“We are also completing the conversion of some 8,000 sqm of the World Trade Center in Pasay into a 500-bed quarantine facility for COVID positive patients with the ICCP group. This will be turned over to the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines], as the medical operator next week, “ Ayala Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

Meanwhile, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is set to supply water for the three converted sites, shouldering as well the water requirements of these facilities for the entire period of its operations.

Manila Electric Co. has also pledged to power the treatment centers and to subsidize their electricity needs.

The Sy family’s SM Foundation, Inc. donated COVID-19 test kits to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Mandaluyong, on top of its P170-million assistance in the fight against the spread of the disease pandemic.

Makati Development Corp., the construction arm of Ayala’s unit Ayala Land, Inc., completed as well the retrofitting of an area within the Philippine Red Cross headquarters to be used as a COVID-19 testing facility.

Recently, the real estate unit launched a campaign to generate funds for hospital supplies and groceries for the benefit of The Philippine General Hospital, The Philippine Lung Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Caritas Manila.

MORE COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

San Miguel Corp., in part of its COVID-19 assistance program, is set to purchase 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) from a local garment manufacturer for medical workers in the frontline of the fight to contain the coronavirus disease.

“We are asking more local manufacturers to come forward. We are in a race for time to save more lives and protect our medical workers who care for them. As soon as the 10,000 sets of PPEs are ready, we will immediately dispatch these to hospitals in dire need,” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang appealed.

Meanwhile, the Aboitiz Group through its social responsibility arm Aboitiz Foundation committed a month of food provisions for around 200 patients and medical staff in the quarantine facility at the RMSC.

“The Aboitiz Group continues to ensure that our initial support to our brave COVID-19 frontliners and patients will be sustained in the days to come. We hope that by addressing the immediate nutritional needs of the healthcare staff and patients at the Rizal Memorial Quarantine Facility, we are able to strengthen the ‘warriors’ fighting the battle to defeat COVID-19 in our country,” Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

Lately, the group’s power unit Aboitiz Power Corp. welcomed the Department of Energy’s (DoE) order to use funds under the Energy Regulations 1-94 to help local government units (LGU) in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

AboitizPower is downloading P146 million to around 130 of its host LGUs across the country, while P338 million more funds from its various generation units are currently being remitted by the DoE to the host beneficiaries.

“This is our contribution to the government’s efforts to ensure that all LGUs have enough resources to help contain, mitigate, and eventually eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in their areas,” AboitizPower President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said in a separate statement.

Moreover, Mega Global Corp., the country’s largest sardine fishing and canning operator, earmarked P50 million in aid to communities and employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The canned goods operator via Mega Tiu Lim Foundation and in partnership with other food firms opened Mega Malasakit Kitchen, which rolls out 500 meals a day to support “unseen frontliners,” such as those manning checkpoints and working at supermarkets and barangay health offices. — Adam J. Ang

















