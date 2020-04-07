Sports apparel maker joins battle against coronavirus

AS THE country’s battle against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) rages on, various entities from different sectors have stepped up to the plate to do their share in the fight. One of these is local sports apparel manufacturer Team Rebel Sports (TRS).

Recognizing the shortage in personal protective equipment (PPE) for use of medical frontliners like doctors, nurses and hospital staff, TRS, which started business back in the 1990s, has dipped into its resources, joining forces with renowned fashion designer Michael Leyva to help fill up the urgent need.

“Actually, Michael Leyva approached us because he needed help,” said TRS owner Joel Cu.

“Of course, we cannot turn a blind eye on our modern-day heroes. That is why we immediately said yes to Michael. This for the country,” he added.

While admitting that COVID-19 has hit their business hard, forcing them to downscale its operations by 50% for one, Mr. Cu said considering what is at stake it was a no-brainer that they had to move into action and make a difference.

“This is an urgent matter we need to address since time is of the essence for our health workers. We may have lost possible income but we can easily make it up after this crisis. What’s important now are the lives at stake,” said Mr. Cu, whose company counts the Northport team in the Philippine Basketball Association and the Lyceum Pirates in the National Collegiate Athletic Association as among the teams they provide jerseys with.









Since forging the partnership with Mr. Leyva, TRS has been working nonstop at its factory in Antipolo to produce facemasks and protective suits.

They are targeting 900 suits and thousands of facemasks for distribution to different health facilities.

Each protective suit once done is packed in a Michael Leyva paper bag with the Bible verse, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand, — Isaiah 41:10.”

Mr. Cu said to safeguard the safety and health of their workers, TRS allotted a place for them to stay for the duration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine imposed in all of Luzon to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of this writing, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are at 3,660, with 73 recoveries and 163 deaths. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















