By Mhicole A. Moral, Special Features and Content Writer

Every June 12, Araw ng Kalayaan passes quietly, save for flag-raising ceremonies, parades in communities, or social media posts with filtered selfies in red, blue and yellow. For many, it is just another holiday with banks closed, classes suspended, and little else changes.

But for many others, they are asking what it truly means to be Filipino, and this Independence Day, they are not just waving flags. They are singing, creating, and connecting to a deeper sense of identity.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), in partnership with the Civil Relations Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), is presenting “Musikalayaan 2025” at the open-air auditorium in Manila.

The production brings together soldiers, artists, and students in a musical and dance performance designed to remind Filipinos of the nation’s hard-won freedom and the rising calls to protect its maritime territory.

“This musical theater play will serve as an avenue for defense agencies to enjoin the public to be proud of a nation blessed with a history of valor and gallantry. Through music, we hope Filipinos will be inspired to value national sovereignty and maritime heritage,” said Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, spokesperson of the AFP and head of the Media and Civil Affairs Group (MCAG).

The musical features uniformed personnel from the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Philippine Coast Guard. Also performing are the Philippine Army Marching Band, the Indayaw Dance Company from Signal Village National High School in Taguig City, and artist reservists of the AFP.

The NHCP also launched the “Tapat sa Watawat” outreach program to connect young Filipinos with national symbols and values. The initiative includes educational sessions on Republic Act 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, along with interactive activities that promote awareness of local heritage.

The program is open to schools, youth groups, and local governments, aiming to bring history lessons out of the classroom and into communities.

In several provinces, youth groups are leading heritage walks and hosting trivia nights focused on local history. Some are reenacting key moments in Philippine history through short skits and social media reels.

Meanwhile, the “Likha” fair has returned to Intramuros, featuring more than 30 new artisans alongside seasoned creators. The exhibit, launched on June 6 at the Foro de Intramuros along Anda Street, is free and open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 12. Visitors can browse and purchase products, and also witness live demonstrations of how the items are made.

On display are baskets woven from coconut midrib by artisans in Negros, woodworks from Banaue carvers, and embroidered fabrics from Aklan, Bicol, and Laguna. Also featured are guitars from Lapu-Lapu City, banig and nigo from Davao Oriental, and Habul Tyahian satin fabrics from Sulu.

The lineup continues with Lingling-o brass pendants crafted by makers in Banaue, Banwa pens from Iloilo, and traditional woven mats and hats from Tawi-Tawi and Samar. Visitors can also explore hand-forged knives from Ilocos Norte, Yakan weaves, Binaludan malongs, Damili clay pots, Binakul textiles, and Meranaw brassware.

Each product is rooted in family traditions passed down through generations. Many items come from remote communities, where artisans work with simple tools.

“Likha is more than just a showcase. It’s a movement to empower local artisans and preserve Filipino heritage. This initiative hopes to inspire appreciation for the ingenuity and resilience of Filipino creativity,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

Independence Day 2025

Thousands are expected to fill Rizal Park on Wednesday morning as the country marks the 127th anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood, with a lineup of ceremonies, performances, and public services spread across several days and locations.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines is leading this year’s celebration under the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.” President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will raise the flag at 7 a.m. at the Independence Flagpole near the Rizal Monument, kicking off the main program in Luneta.

The AFP will provide full military honors during the event, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony with President Marcos, NHCP Chairperson Regalado Trota Jose, Jr., and AFP Chief-of-Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr.

The Parada ng Kalayaan 2025 will take over the park with historical reenactments and festival performances from various regions. The NHCP said the parade highlights the country’s long struggle for freedom while also featuring select local celebrations that reflect the diverse cultures across the islands.

The celebration will continue into the evening with a special cultural show titled Musikal III: Ang Tanghalan at Ang Kalayaan at the Metropolitan Theater. The production brings together some of the country’s leading artists to perform songs and scenes that trace the nation’s path to independence.

Meanwhile, the government has opened nearly 150 booths at Rizal Park under the banner Mga Pampamahalaang Programa at Serbisyo from June 10 to 11. More than 50 agencies are present to provide public information, accept applications, and assist citizens with services.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo, led by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Trade and Industry, is offering affordable fresh produce and local goods to parkgoers, while Klinikalayaan 2025 provides free medical, dental, and optical checkups.

The AFP and other uniformed agencies have also set up a static display of vehicles and equipment at the event grounds. Visitors may view the gear used by soldiers and emergency responders up close.

Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at several key historical sites. These include the Dambanang Emilio Aguinaldo in Kawit, Cavite; Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan; Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City; Mausoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolucion at Manila North Cemetery; Andres Bonifacio National Monument in Caloocan City; and the Museo ng Kasaysayang Panlipunan ng Pilipinas in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The NHCP also confirmed that all 28 of its museums will host flag rites, along with local governments and Philippine embassies around the world.