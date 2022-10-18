One of the grandest business awards in Asia has once again proven that the Philippines is truly home to enterprises and executives of the highest global standards.

The Real Deal: Asia CEO Awards 2022 successfully culminated its search for the best and most deserving business icons with an awards night attended by more than a thousand delegates last Oct. 11 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

In his introductory message, Asia CEO Awards Chairman Richard Mills said, “We have entered the decade when the Philippines emerges as a premier economy on the world stage. Already the fastest-growing economy in the Asia Pacific region, it is projected to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2024.”

“Leaders in diverse industries like tourism, logistics, agri-business, transportation, on and on say it will supercharge economic development as recovery takes hold. The astonishing success of online work has also opened up vast new avenues of opportunities for Filipinos,” shared Mr. Mills while inviting everyone to enjoy the night. The “Asia CEO Awards is one of the only times of the year when such a large and impressive group of leaders are gathered in one place — that includes you.”

Supported by title sponsor PLDT Enterprise and major sponsors Airspeed, iCXeed, Insular Life, Kyani, LBC Business Solutions, Paraiso Village Farm, Reed Elsevier, Regus, Smart Enterprise, United Neon, the said award-giving body is committed to promote the country as a premier business hub in the region. Asia CEO Awards official knowledge partner is PwC; official venue is Manila Marriott; and official media partners are CNN Philippines, BusinessWorld, DOOH, INQUIRER.NET and SMNI.

“This year, we celebrate the unwavering strength and resilience embodied by the winners and nominees of the 13th Asia CEO Awards. On behalf of PLDT Enterprise, I congratulate and salute all our awardees for their exemplary display of leadership, commitment to their respective businesses, and contributions to their industries,” said Joseph Ian G. Gendrano, senior vice-president and head Enterprise and International Business Groups PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc.

This board judges include Dr. Bernie Villegas, economist, author and professor; Atty. Alex Cabrera, former chairman and senior partner of PwC; Don Felbaum, former president of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Jack Madrid, president and CEO of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines; Atty. Darlene Berberabe, former CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund; Bing Sibal-Limjoco, CEO of Francorp; Felino “Jun” Palafox, Jr. PhD, founder of Palafox Associates and Palafox Architecture Group; and Richard Mills, Asia CEO chairman and former president of Canadian Chamber of the Philippines.

Lifetime Contributor Awardee for 2022

Asia CEO Awards 2022 Lifetime Contributor awardee is Ramon Lopez, who is currently one of the independent directors of SM Investments Corp., and Airspeed International Corp.

He was the former Secretary of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2022. He served for the full term in the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

During his term, he chaired the ASEAN Economic Ministers meetings in 2017 (Philippine lead year) as well as DTI institutions such as the Board of Investments (BoI), the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the Export Development Council (EDC), Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Advisory Council, Philippine International Trading Corp., CITEM, and the Halal Board. He also supervised agencies such as the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

Grand Winners and Circle of Excellence Awardees

CSR Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Alaska Milk Corp.

Presented by Paraiso Village Farm, ALASKA MILK CORP. was awarded CSR Company of the Year Grand Winner for highlighting corporate social responsibility (CSR) in providing a social commitment to the Filipino people and for developing projects that contribute to the betterment of the society.

Circle of Excellence

Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc.; Genpact Services LLC — Philippine Branch; IBM Philippines, Inc.; Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc.; Maybank Philippines; Megaworld Foundation; Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc.; PJ Lhuillier, Inc. / Cebuana Lhuillier; Radio Mindanao Network (RMN); Shopee Philippines, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines

Diversity Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Chevron Holdings, Inc.

Presented by iCXeed, CHEVRON HOLDINGS, INC. was awarded Diversity Company of the Year Grand Winner for demonstrating proactive acceptance and respect for human differences including race, religion, gender, gender identity and physical ability.

Circle of Excellence

Concentrix Philippines; Genpact Services LLC — Philippine Branch; Home Credit Consumer Finance Phils., Inc.; IBM Philippines; Lexmark Research and Development Corp.; Manulife Business Processing Services; Northern Operating Services Asia, Inc.; Procter & Gamble Philippines; 3M GSC

Entrepreneur of the Year

Grand Winner

Michael Allan S. Canlas of Kitchen 77 Food Creations, Inc.

Presented by Regus, MICHAEL ALLAN S. CANLAS OF KITCHEN 77 FOOD CREATIONS, INC. was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year Grand Winner for building and growing organizations and for providing pioneering services and product, employment for Filipinos and expansion into multiple locations.

Circle of Excellence

Kristine Brown, CEO & co-founder, Chalkboard; Laurice A. Chiongbian, President & CEO, Qavalo, Inc.; Ann Cuisia, CEO & founder, Traxion Tech, Inc.; Rolan Marco Garcia, CEO, Embiggen Group; Mark Sultan Gersava, CEO, BAMBUHAY; Kim Frances Lato, CEO, president & founder, Kimstore; Earl Martin Valencia, co-founder & chief business owner, Plentina Lending, Inc.; Rolandrei Viktor “Zark” Varona, president, Zark’s Food Ventures Corp.; Felix Concepcion Veroya, founder & CEO, Ask Lex PH Academy (ALPHA); Kevin Yao, CEO, Autokid Subic Trading Corp.

Executive Leadership Team of the Year

Grand Winner

Vitarich Corp.

VITARICH CORP. was awarded Executive Leadership Team of the Year Grand Winner for achieving important success while overseeing a major organization and for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills resulting to the maximization of stakeholder values.

Circle of Excellence

Air Asia Philippines; Airspeed Group of Companies; Infosys BPM Philippines; KMC Solutions; Lexmark Research and Development Corp.; Megaworld Corporation; NEARSOL Philippines; Pag-IBIG Fund; PSG Global Solutions, Inc.; VXI Philippines

Expatriate Executive of the Year

Grand Winner

Jared Morrison of VXI Global Solutions

JARED MORRISON OF VXI GLOBAL SOLUTIONS was awarded Expatriate Executive of the Year Grand Winner for achieving measurable success while overseeing an organization within Philippines, and whose strong contribution to the development of the country’s economic capabilities cannot be denied.

Circle of Excellence

Kamal Asarpota, CEO, Eastvantage; Razvan Diratian, APAC managing director, Avon Cosmetics, Inc.; Christo Georgiev, country manager & chief operations officer, FinScore; Alexander Grenz, president & CEO, Allianz PNB Life; Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, president & country head, IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc.; Amit Jagga, SVP & country leader, Concentrix Philippines; Fiona Kesby, CEO, GoTeam; Christian Eyde Moeller, CEO, Lionheart Farms (Philippines) Corp.; Aseem Roy, country head, Wipro Philippines; Angeline Tham, founder & CEO, Angkas

Global Filipino Executive of the Year

Grand Winner

Steven Tan of SM Supermalls

Presented by PLDT Enterprise, STEVEN TAN OF SM SUPERMALLS was awarded Global Filipino Executive of the Year Grand Winner for being a beacon of world-class success and excellence in business.

Circle of Excellence

Gregory H. Banzon, chief operating officer, Century Pacific Food, Inc.; Christopher Cabognason, chief distribution officer, Allianz PNB Life; Gil G. Chua, group chairman & CEO, DDB Group Philippines; Ralph Ray Dacay Chua, chairman of the board & president, Shireli Manufacturing Company and Immuni Global; Henry Albert Fadullon, president, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.; Alex Gamboa, president, AG&P Industrial; Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO, PJ Lhuillier, Inc. / Cebuana Lhuillier; Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco, president & CEO, Bank of the Philippine Islands; Rosemarie Rafael, chairwoman, Airspeed Group of Companies; Alvin So, ASEAN region head, Bayer Consumer Health; Vanessa L. Suatengco, general manager, Diamond Hotel Philippines; Eppie Titong, senior vice-president, VXI Global Solutions, LLC; Lito Villanueva, executive vice-president, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), chief innovation & inclusion officer of Digital Enterprise & Innovations Group, and head and chief digital transformation advisor — YGC

Most Innovative Company of the Year

Grand Winner

AstraZeneca

Presented by United Neon, ASTRAZENECA was awarded Most Innovative Company of the Year Grand Winner for their meaningful accomplishments that demonstrated management talent performing at the highest standards, and for being recognized as internationally significant.

Circle of Excellence

Advance; Concentrix Philippines; FinScore; JustPayto, Inc.; Land Bank of the Philippines; Lexmark Research and Development Corporation; PJ Lhuillier, Inc./ Cebuana Lhuillier; RightsLedger, Inc.; Traxion Tech, Inc.; TTEC

Service Excellence Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Wipro Philippines, Inc.

Presented by Airspeed, WIPRO PHILIPPINES, INC. was awarded Service Excellence Company of the Year Grand Winner for showcasing significant success in service excellence leading to high service level standards for their clients, employees and communities.

Circle of Excellence

Angkas; CGI Philippines, Inc.; Home Credit Philippines; Infosys BPM Philippines; Pag-IBIG Fund; Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines; TTEC; VXI Global Solutions

SME Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Ask Lex PH Academy

Presented by LBC Business Solutions, ASK LEX PH ACADEMY was awarded SME Company of the Year Grand Winner for beating the odds that small and medium-sized enterprises face especially in turbulent times and ending up stronger, more profitable and more successful than ever.

Circle of Excellence

Autokid Subic Trading Corporation; DynaQuest Technology Services, Inc.; eBiZolution, Inc.; Fredley Group of Companies; Hytec Power, Inc.; Ovatech OPC (OVA Virtual); Pepper Money / PSO (Manila); Santé International, Inc.; Theos Cyber Solutions; Zark’s Food Ventures Corp.

Sustainability Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Lionheart Farms (Philippines) Corp.

LIONHEART FARMS (PHILIPPINES) CORP. was awarded Sustainability Company of the Year Grand Winner for being a trailblazer in environmental progress and for having a strong commitment to global sustainability.

Circle of Excellence

Alaska Milk Corp.; Bank of the Philippine Islands; Concentrix Philippines; Filinvest Reit Corp.; Land Bank of the Philippines; Meralco; Procter & Gamble Philippines; TDCX (PH), Inc.; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines

Technology Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Usher Technologies, Inc.

USHER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. was awarded Technology Company of the Year Grand Winner for standing out in the fields of Information and Communications Technology, Bio Technology and Material Science, Sciences and Math and Engineering.

Circle of Excellence

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.; DynaQuest Technology Services, Inc.; Eastvantage; FinScore; Gur Lavi Corp.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Inventi Intellectual Holdings Corp.

Top Employer of the Year

Grand Winner

Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Presented by Reed Elsevier, PROCTER & GAMBLE PHILIPPINES, INC. was awarded Top Employer of the Year Grand Winner for achieving unparalleled success while overseeing a business enterprise using management talent at the highest international standards.

Circle of Excellence

B&M Global Services Manila, Inc.; Concentrix Philippines; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines), Inc.; ING Business Shared Services B.V. Branch Office (IBSS Manila); PSG Global Solutions, Inc.; Shopee Philippines, Inc.; Sitel Philippines Corp.; Teleperformance Philippines; TTEC; 24/7 Customer Philippines, Inc.; Ubisoft Philippines; Unilever; VXI Philippines; Wipro Philippines, Inc.

Wellness Company of the Year

Grand Winner

Concentrix Philippines

Presented by Kyani, CONCENTRIX PHILIPPINES was awarded Wellness Company of the Year Grand Winner for being a leader in promoting workplace health through activities and organizational policies designed to support healthy behavior in the improved health outcomes of their employees.

Circle of Excellence:

B&M Global Services Manila, Inc.; Datamatics CMS Philippines; Diageo APAC SSC LTD INC; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Infosys BPM Philippines; Land Bank of the Philippines; Quantrics Enterprises, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines; VXI Global Solutions

Young Leader of the Year

Grand Winner

Avin Ong of Fredley Group of Companies

Presented by Gemma Gaerlan, AVIN ONG OF FREDLEY GROUP OF COMPANIES was awarded Young Leader of the Year Grand Winner for accomplishing remarkable achievements that advance the nation’s economy or social standing in the eyes of the world.

Circle of Excellence

Cindy Rose T. Burdette, CEO, ALLCARE Technologies Philippines, Inc.; Kaiser Estrada, president & managing director, Streamlined Campaigns; Rolan Marco Garcia, CEO, Embiggen Group; Stephanie Anne Kubota, CEO, Rush Technologies, Inc.; Micah Pil, founder, Ikigai Animation Studio; Karen Jane Salutan, founder and CEO, EdukSine Production Corp.; Sharon M. Vaswani, CEO, Panophthalmics Enterprise, and chairwoman, Fortis Medi Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Jet Yu, founder and CEO, Property Interactive Marketing Enterprise Realty Corp.

Young SHERO of the Year

Grand Winner

Dalareich Polot of Ginto Fine Chocolate and Dalareich Chocolate House

Presented by InLife, DALAREICH POLOT OF GINTO FINE CHOCOLATE AND DALAREICH CHOCOLATE HOUSE was awarded Young SHERO of the Year Grand Winner for being a woman leader under 40, who is recognized for her success while overseeing organizations that help put a spotlight in the nation’s economy and social standing in the eyes of the world.

Circle of Excellence

Cindy Rose T. Burdette, CEO, Allcare Technologies Philippines, Inc.; Stephanie Tumampos, GeoData scientist & science communicator, Technical University of Munich; Shawntel Nicole Nieto, founder, One Cainta Food Program, president, Sustainable PH; Arizza Ann Nocum, co-founder and president, Kristyano Islam Peace Library, Inc.; Lou Sabrina Ongkiko, master teacher I, Culiat Elementary School; Diana Paguirigan, marketing and communications manager, Eastvantage; Romae Chanice Marquez-Pena, chief operating officer, Eduksine Co.; Sharon M. Vaswani, CEO, PanOphthalmics Enterprise, chairwoman, Fortis Medi Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.asia-ceo-awards.org/.