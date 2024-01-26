By Jo Guerrero and Jhe Echano

As the Philippine agricultural sector crumbles with fluctuating market prices, disproportionate wages, import threats, and technological gaps, the more crucial it is for public discussions to arise, all the more among the younger generation within the key agricultural hotspots like the Bicol region.

Padunungan 2024, the annual Battle of Intellects for Bicolano High School students kicks off again this Jan. 29-30 at the Bicol University College of Arts and Letters Amphitheater. With the theme, “Cultivating the Future: The Role of Filipino Youth in Philippine Agricultural Resilience,” the event aims to capture the complexities of the Philippine agricultural sector through various competitions and educational discussions for the youth. Each one tests the wit and passion of the younger minds as they interpret and express their heartfelt stances on these societal issues echoing them through the corridors of time.

More than an Inter-high Battle

This 2024 marks the 37th installment of Padunungan which takes its roots from 1981. From then, UP Ibalon, the sole regional organization for Bicolano students at the University of the Philippines, continued to realize its vision and mission of service to its home region through the event. While it struggled to continue during the height of the pandemic, it has reignited the flame of its advocacy last July 2023.

More than being a healthy competition, Padunungan prides itself in incorporating educational discussions that dissect every aspect of its chosen theme. With this year’s emphasis on Philippine and Bicol agriculture, the organizers ensured that all perspectives will be tackled ranging from the academic lens, the struggles and day-to-day living of farmers, and the situation of related industries like the coconut and bamboo. These topics will be the focus of the competition proper.

Multiple categories of creativity and intellect are set for the participants through the different individual events including the Tigsik Writing Contest, Poster Making, Essay Writing, Editorial Cartooning, Impromptu Speech, and Infographic Design. Group categories such as Short-Form Video Making, Debate, Cultural Presentation, and Quiz Bee, were also integrated to foster teamwork between participants as the battle towards agricultural resilience is not a singular effort but always a collective endeavor.