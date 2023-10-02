Green Rebel, an alternative protein startup founded in Indonesia that offers whole-cut plant-based meat and dairy-free cheese options, announced its expansion into the Philippines, marking a significant step towards its mission of revolutionizing the Asian plant-based dining landscape.

The company’s innovative approach focuses on crafting mouth-watering plant-based meat and chicken, as well as melting dairy-free cheese and condiments — delivering delicious and sustainable alternatives to traditional animal-based products.

Green Rebel, co-founded in 2020 by long-time vegans Helga Angelina Tjahjadi and Max Mandias, who also own Burgreens, Indonesia’s largest plant-based eatery chain, is driven by a powerful philosophy of providing healthy, affordable, and delicious plant-based meals to Asian consumers seeking flexitarian (flexible vegetarian) and plant-based alternatives.

By encouraging individuals to embrace healthier and greener choices, Green Rebel not only caters to diverse dietary preferences but also fulfills its commitment to reducing the negative impact of traditional animal agriculture on the environment.

Green Rebel offers a diverse range of plant-based products including Asian-inspired dishes such as Beefless Rendang, Chick’n Karaage, Chick’n Satay, to Cheddar Cheeze, and Asia’s first whole-cut steak made from plants.

With a wide range of products, Green Rebel takes pride in using wholefoods ingredients, such as shiitake mushrooms in its beefless range, non-GMO soy in its chicken category, and cashew in its dairy-free cheese & sauces.

All Green Rebel products are high in protein, rich in fiber, lower in saturated fat, and free from cholesterol. The meats are developed specifically for different Asian culinary applications and the flavored products are authentically Asian. All ingredients are sustainably sourced from the region with natural herbs from Indonesia.

In addition to its roots in Indonesia and successful expansion into the Philippines, Green Rebel has firmly established its presence across various Asia-Pacific regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and most recently, Vietnam.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company is working diligently to establish partnerships with various grocery stores, supermarkets, and select food service outlets in the country. Since it recognizes the importance of building a sustainable and efficient supply chain that can properly meet the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives, Green Rebel actively looks for partnerships and collaborations with local partners and stakeholders in the Philippines namely Santan by AirAsia; Tierra Café; Haribowl Vegetarian Kitchen; retailers Berdelish Imus Vegan Store, The Vegan Grocer, and real food; and e-commerce platforms EVE Grocer, Berdeeats, Mayani, and Vegore.

“According to ‘Charting Asia’s Protein Report’ — Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines will only be able to decarbonize by ending supply chain deforestation (importing soy and corn from Brazil and Argentina for animal feed), stopping the growth of animal protein consumption by 2030, and transitioning to alternative protein to 60% of total protein volume by 2060.

“Green Rebel’s venture into the Philippine market marks a significant milestone in our mission to create a more sustainable, healthy, and delicious future for all,” said Ms. Tjahjadi, adding that working with local partners can make plant-based food easily accessible across the country.

In alignment to its vision across Asia, Green Rebel hopes to give Filipinos accessible and healthy alternatives to their usual diets, as well as to offer several benefits which can positively impact their lives. Most notably, the plant-based meals and products offer a healthier alternative to traditional meat-based diets.

By promoting plant-based eating, Green Rebel can contribute to reducing health issues such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Filipinos who adopt a more plant-forward diet may experience improved overall well-being and better nutritional intake.