With its steadfast commitment in championing and igniting the Filipino youth technopreneurial mindset, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through the ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB), released its call for applications for the 8th iteration of the Philippine Startup Challenge (PSC).

The PSC is open to Filipino Senior High School (SHS) and Collegiate-level student startup founders whose startups are within the ideation to minimum viable product stages. For this year’s iteration, startup entries should fall under the software or Internet of Things (IoT) category.

The competition aims to provide an avenue where the entrepreneurial spirit of such founders could be inspired and honed along with enhancing startup ideas through a series of feedback gathering from ICT professionals and other key industry partners.

Teams who would want to join the competition should be composed of a maximum of three student team members with one mentor. Each team member including the mentor should hail from one school or university only.

Interested applicants should send the following requirements: an accomplished application form; a video pitch three to five minutes in length; a pitch deck about their startup; and a clearance secured by their respective school or university.

The application form can be accessed by scanning the QR codes of the designated application links of the DICT Regional Offices that may be found in IIDB’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.621670793340664&type=3).

The deadline of applications is on Sept. 15.

The PSC shall have three main phases, namely the Regional Pitching Competition, which will be spearheaded by the DICT Regional Offices; the PSC Semifinals; and the PSC Finals, which will be both hosted by the Central Office.

The PSC 8 Finals will be held face-to-face as one of the major parts of the “Geeks on A Beach” (GOAB) event in Panglao, Bohol, slated to happen on its second day on Nov. 24.

GOAB is a globally-recognized international startup event that is organized on scenic Philippine beaches which aims to inspire relevant discussions on innovation and network-building.

For more information, applicants can view PSC 8’s mechanics and frequently asked questions at https://bit.ly/PSC82023. For queries and concerns about PSC 8, email at psc_inquiries@dict.gov.ph.

Participants and alumni from both present and previous editions are invited to join the official PSC Facebook group, DICT Philippine Startup Challenge (PSC) — Official. The group has been set up by IIDB as the main channel for latest updates and announcements on the PSC, as well as a space for conversations and continued collaborations on innovation between and among PSC participants.

In accordance with Republic Act 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act of 2019, the PSC is being implemented under the Digital Startup Development and Acceleration Program (DSDAP), the DICT’s main program offering for the Philippine Startup Development Program.