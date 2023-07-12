Philippine-based education platform Bitskwela is proud to announce that it will be hosting the grand debate of the “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate 2023” on July 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City.

Themed “Web3: The New Internet — A Debate on Web3 Adoption in the Philippines,” the event aims to facilitate the discussion surrounding the adoption of Web3 technologies and what it takes for the country to be at the forefront of it.

Debaters for the event include Dr. Donald Lim from the Philippine Blockchain Council, Coach Miranda Miner of the Global Miranda Miner Group, Tyrone Bretana from Tier One Alliance, Nathan Senn from Hive & DBuzz, content creator Giu Comia, and creativepreneur Ashtley Sandoval.

Special messages from Cebu City 2nd District Congressman Edu Rama, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Director Emmy Delfin, and Engr. Royden Rusiana from DICT Cebu will be featured at the event, underscoring the government’s support for the advancement of Web3 in the country.

In a statement from the DICT office, Ms. Delfin said, “The Department of Information and Communications Technology is driven to support the Web3 debate, Bull or Bear, by our strong conviction in the transformative capacity of new technologies like Web3 and blockchain. We see these digital innovations as key catalysts reshaping various sectors, and this debate serves as an ideal platform to stimulate meaningful discourse on the opportunities and challenges related to their adoption in the Philippines.”

“We are thrilled to expand the Bull or Bear franchise to the Visayas, following our successful events in NCR, Luzon, and Mindanao. Cebu, with its vibrant Web3 community, was the perfect starting point for our Visayas leg. We are excited to push the limits and deliver an exceptional experience for the Web3 enthusiasts in Cebu,” Camille Puentespina, chief product and tech officer of Bitskwela shared.

The Bull or Bear Cebu edition, hosted and moderated by Kish Morales, is co-presented by GCash and Blockceler8 by Uniquecorn Strategies, and is supported by the DICT, Go Digital Pilipinas, Ayala Malls, Philippine Airlines, and Sphera Solutions.

“At Bitskwela, our mission of ‘Helping people own a piece of the internet’ goes beyond mere access but is about empowering individuals with a deep understanding of what that ‘piece’ truly represents and equipping them with the knowledge to seize it. Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to arm individuals with invaluable information, enabling them to seize their stake in the digital realm and shape a future where internet ownership becomes a tangible reality for all,” Bitskwela Chief Operating Officer Vince Edralin said.

Other key partners of the event are Bitget, a top crypto exchange and copy trading platform helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution; Tekkon, a Web3 app that promotes social good by empowering users to help fix their local community’s infrastructure; Hive, a firm that is changing social media with blockchain tech; and CoinW Exchange, a world-class integrated trading platform.

The event offers limited seating and those who are interested to participate may reserve their slot at https://www.bitskwela.com/bull-or-bear.