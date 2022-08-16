Southeast Asian learners on Linked In, a professional networking platform, want to improve their speaking and critical thinking skills, based on data collected between June 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, which showed that six of the top 10 popular courses offered by LinkedIn Learning, LinkedIn’s educational arm, are related to those two soft skills.

“The most popular LinkedIn Learning courses shed light on the priorities of SEA professionals and all who are looking to dip their toes in the job market,” said Frank Koo, LinkedIn’s head of talent solutions for the Asia Pacific, in an Aug. 15 press statement.

“Speaking Confidently and Effectively” ranked second while “Critical Thinking for Better Judgment and Decision Making” ranked sixth in Southeast Asia (SEA).

“Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365)” was the most attended.

Filipino learners were among the 7.3 million worldwide who enrolled on LinkedIn Learning during the said period. The number of learners was almost double that of the preceding year.

Learners in Southeast Asia spent over 2.6 million hours on LinkedIn Learning in the past year, or 18.4% higher than the previous year.

Mr. Koo said that the growing skills gap in the fast-evolving job market, coupled with the digital transformation accelerating businesses, means individuals and enterprises who build their competencies in soft and hard skills will gain a competitive edge.

“SEA, including the Philippines, is moving towards a skills-based economy, along with the rest of the world, and we will see a diverse range of in-demand skills emerge for the future of work,” he said.

LinkedIn noted in its 2021 Future of Skills report that skills for a particular job in the Philippines have changed by 28% on average since 2015, with the pandemic accelerating this pace of change. The platform said the change could be 41% to 48% by 2025, and that “there will also likely be three new skills required for a job then.”

LinkedIn Learning offers over 18,000 sessions. It is giving free access to its most popular courses until Aug. 31. — Patricia B. Mirasol

Most popular courses on LinkedIn Learning

Here are the most popular courses on LinkedIn Learning in Southeast Asia from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, ranked in descending order: