Edukasyon.ph offers free tools for students, schools struggling through COVID-19

Edukasyon.ph, the largest online platform empowering Filipino Gen Z youth from education to career, recognizes the serious toll that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing on schools and students nationwide. Since the enhanced community quarantine was declared in March, the edtech startup has been working on several initiatives to improve connectivity, enhance efficiency and bring convenience to its student and partner communities through its platform.

Edukasyon.ph’s school services have led to over 500 senior high schools and colleges joining the platform in the last three years. However, during these challenging times, these online tools do much more: ensure process continuity and help protect frontline staff from unnecessary physical contact with students or parents.

By offering all senior high schools, colleges and technical-vocational institutions free access to their own dedicated Edukasyon.ph account, their Admissions Departments can:

Create a school profile page and upload all relevant information including admissions requirements, photos of facilities, videos and important school updates/announcements

Respond to questions from Edukasyon.ph’s eight million annual students in real-time

Turn on an online application form and process all student applications received

Nearly 200 new partner schools have signed up to the Edukasyon.ph platform in the last four weeks alone, including University of the Visayas campuses, University of Mindanao campuses and the AMA Education System—joining existing partners like Ateneo de Manila University, Mapua University and Silliman University.

“These months have historically been peak season for senior high students searching for courses, colleges and scholarships on Edukasyon.ph, and we are now seeing 10x more online inquiries given the challenges of community lockdown,” said Henry Motte-Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Edukasyon.ph. “We’re grateful that more schools are opening up to online operations and are pleased to offer our services for free to ensure both schools and students are connected and supported.”

Interested schools can sign-up for Edukasyon.ph’s free platform here.

















