IT’S time to say a little thank-you to Daddy with sweet and thoughtful gifts for Father’s Day, which falls on June 20. And some of them are pretty enough to borrow when he isn’t looking. Here are a few gift suggestions: the expensive ones can be scored at discounts, while some gifts are available at below P5,000 (and everybody gets to use them too).

For example, check out this collaboration by Rustan’s and Himpossible Recipes. Register for P3,950 at Himpossible Recipes’ Facebook and Instagram (@himpossible.recipes) pages to receive the complete ingredients for a Father’s Day cookout, featuring a Truffled Mushroom and Steak Bruschetta and Shrimp and Saffron Risotto. The cooking classes will be held on June 16, Wednesday, and June 20, Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m. in a Zoom class. Kits will be delivered to every registered participant’s doorstep.

A fashionable daddy (and a son raiding his father’s closet) can get up to 50% off on selected items from Adolfo Dominguez, Hackett, Ricardo Preto, Emporio Armani and Mismo. The same discount is extended at Ascot Chang, Pedro del Hierro, Allen Edmonds, and Smythson. Speaking of Ascot Chang, until June 30, for every order of two custom shirts or a custom Ascot Chang suit, patrons get one complimentary Ascot Chang Custom Shirt. Also, until June 30, Philips offers 33% off on hair clippers.

Meanwhile, over at Montblanc, for every P15,000 purchase, patrons get a free Montblanc Wireless Charger until June 20. Make it more special and pick something from Montblanc’s leather goods and have it personalized at a complimentary service. Furthermore, Rustan’s Silver Vault offers up to 50% on select items from Carerra Y Carerra, Damiani, and John Hardy Men’s. Drop by the nearest Rustan’s, call the Personal Shopper hotline at 0917-111-1952 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or shop online through www.rustans.com.

Over at Trunc (trunc.ph), one can see shirts from Tommy Hilfiger (P3,950) and matchy chinos from Cortefiel (P2,415). Complete the outfit with a Marks & Spencer Leather Stitch Detail Belt (P2,150), and Tycoon Trainers from Dune (P4,250). Pair the last item with MUJI’s Red Cedar Shoe Keeper (P1,450), made from natural red cedar that keeps pests away and deodorizes footwear.

For grooming, check out the 1902 Tradition in the scent Naturelle (P950), or else the Somerset Toiletry Company’s Mr. Perfect Soap + Wash Set (P750). If Daddy doesn’t care much for a beard, start him off with an enriching Barber Shaving Cream from Hairgum (P750) and moisturize post-shave with Creightons Post Shave Balm (P495) to restore and soothe the skin. If Daddy has a big beard, get him grüum’s bård Beard Wash (P550) to cleanse and hydrate his facial hair.

For gifts for the home (aka things you can use when he isn’t looking), try MUJI’s PE Flakes Black Cushion (P995), or a Gold Rimmed Drinkware Set from West Elm (P4,950). In the kitchen, Daddy can whip his favorites with a Cuisinart 10” Frittata Non-Stick Set (P4,950).

For a more luxurious gift, try wellness and massage chairs from Ogawa. The Master Drive AI is a 4D Thermo Care massage chair with features like Face Recognition, Health Tracker and Scanner, and AI-Powered Automated Analyst. It’s more like a personal health assistant than just a massage chair. The latest technology from Ogawa has real-time detection analysis and massage recommendations with personalized program delivery, so every massage is a different experience. Did we mention it also has Voice Command Control? A welcome feature, especially whenever all he wants to do is kick back and relax. As for another option, there’s the Master Drive Plus. It precisely targets acupunctural points with a human-like full-body massage. It also comes in three different colors: Espresso, Black Edition, and Fox Red. The Master Drive Premium Leather has all the features of Master Drive Plus but constructed with 100% premium genuine leather. Another option is the Smart Vogue Plus that comes with eight full-body automatic programs. It’s designed according to the body curve to provide better massage sensations, while the Smart Jazz model has an immersive surround sound to play music pop loves to listen to while relaxing. — JLG