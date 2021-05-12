ICTSI FOUNDATION, proponent of the “mega vaccination center” within the Nayong Pilipino property in Parañaque City, said the proposed site is a vacant area.

“Contrary to previous reports, the proposed site is actually a deserted, uninhabited and vacant area and not an urban forest as erroneously claimed,” the foundation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The Nayong Pilipino Foundation’s board has held back the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the project, citing environmental impact and legal procedures.

Malacãnang, which has previously given the green light for the project, reiterated on Tuesday its support for the construction of the temporary facility that is seen to contribute to the government’s inoculation program.

The coronavirus vaccination facility, which will have a capacity for as many as 12,000 people a day, will be funded by the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

“Within the proposed site is the mega quarantine center run by the Armed Forces of the Philippines that was also built by the Razon Group at no cost to the government,” ICTSI Foundation said.

MEGAWORLD TOWNSHIPS

In another development, Megaworld Corp. said on Wednesday that it will be setting up 10 vaccination sites in its townships in Metro Manila and Laguna in collaboration with local governments.

The first vaccination centers to be opened this week are in Lucky Chinatown to serve Manila City and Venice Grand Canal for Taguig City.

“Our townships are convenient, comfortable, and safe venues for the vaccination program, especially for the elderly,” said First Vice President and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Head Graham M. Coates in a statement.

Megaworld will also be opening vaccination sites within the coming weeks in Eastwood City for Quezon City, Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig, Makati City’s Paseo Center and San Lorenzo Mall, Newport Mall in Pasay City, The Village Square Alabang in Las Piñas City, Pasig City’s Arcovia City, and Southwoods City in Laguna.

The company said it expects the centers to serve around 75,000 to 90,000 citizens who are in the top priority groups for inoculation, which include health workers, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, and economic frontliners. — Marifi S. Jara and Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte