ACCOR GROUP is set to open Sofitel Cebu City by late 2026 or early 2027, marking the return of the Sofitel brand to the Philippines following the closure of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila last year.

“In Cebu, we’re about to open the Sofitel property. So, Sofitel Cebu should be opening by the end of 2026 or early 2027,” Tom Meyer, senior vice-president for operations in South-East Asia, Japan, Korea, and The Pacific at Accor, told BusinessWorld last week.

The 195-room Sofitel Cebu City will be located in Masters Tower Cebu, a 31-story hotel and office tower within Cebu Business Park. The tower was built by listed property developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. and was designed by Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

When it opens, it will be the only Sofitel property in the country, following the closure of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City last year.

Sofitel is one of Accor’s well-known luxury brands, having a portfolio of 32,528 rooms across 124 hotels worldwide. Launched in 1964, it is the first French brand to venture into the global luxury hospitality scene.

“We talk with Sofitel about the Cultural Link, where we want to have the best of France and the best of the local destination,” Mr. Meyer said.

Mr. Meyer said the Visayas has become an increasingly appealing market for Accor’s hotel expansion, citing its diverse cuisine, culture, and produce.

“So, we’re extremely excited about utilizing all of this produce and creating some really incredible experiences for our guests,” he said.

Accor manages around 45 hotel brands worldwide across the luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments, with notable names including Fairmont, Raffles, Pullman, Mercure, and ibis Styles.

In the Philippines, Accor’s hotels are located in Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Clark, Boracay, Panglao, and Cebu City.

Next year, Accor is set to open two hotels in Subic under its ibis Styles and Mercure brands. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz