ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, INC. (AIC) Economic Estates recently launched the first building of LIMA Office Park, LIMA Tower 1, aiming to help transform Batangas province into a premier business hub.

It is the first of seven office buildings in LIMA Office Park, located within the 70-hectare Biz Hub at LIMA Estate in the province.

“LIMA Tower 1 embodies our commitment to creating spaces where businesses can thrive, where people can work in environments that foster innovation and collaboration, and where the future of Batangas as a premier business destination begins,” Monica L. Trajano, AIC vice-president for Business Development, Leasing, and Sales, said in a statement on Aug. 16.

The 11-story building offers 32 office spaces and nine retail spaces, covering a total gross leasable area of 25,243 square meters. It also hosts 187 companies and employs 71,000 workers.

The property holds a Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence certification for environmental sustainability, has pre-certification from the WELL Building Standard, which assesses features promoting health and well-being, and is registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, offering benefits for operating within an economic zone.

Aboitiz said the Biz Hub at LIMA Estate will soon feature additional office towers to complement existing attractions such as the Outlets at Lipa and LIMA Exchange.

“The estate also offers expansive green spaces for recreation, with The Aboitiz Pitch serving as a lively center of activity. An efficient transport network, operated by electric buses, further enhances the interconnectedness of this ecosystem,” the firm said.

In addition, the 136-room Holiday Inn & Suites Batangas LimaPark provides accommodations, enhancing the estate’s appeal as a comprehensive business and lifestyle destination.

“The strategic location of LIMA Tower 1 within this ecosystem offers unparalleled access to resources, talent, and markets, positioning Batangas as a competitive player in the national and regional business landscape,” the company said.

Aboitiz said that by teaming up with LPPA Design Group and Figari Solutions, Inc., the company has created a workspace that not only meets the demands of modern businesses but also anticipates the future of work.

It added that the design reflects an understanding of the needs of today’s workforce, highlighting functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante