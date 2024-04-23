Property developer Federal Land Communities (FLC) said it plans to introduce a second Hartwood Village next year within the Meadowcrest township in Biñan, Laguna.

The 48-hectare Meadowcrest township was unveiled on Monday. Meanwhile, the 11.3-hectare residential development Hartwood Village is scheduled to launch next month.

“There is going to be at the very least Hartwood 2 right after this one… It will be just across the main road,” Federal Land Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas F. Mirasol told reporters.

According to Head Project Development Group Stephen John S. Comia, the timeline depends on how quickly the majority of Hartwood will sell, and they hope to be ready for it within next year.

The allocated investment for the Meadowcrest project, which encompasses Hartwood Phase 1, Hartwood Village 2, retail, and other components, is estimated to be P5 billion, he noted.

The company has not yet started selling the 110 lots of Hartwood Village, he added.

Meadowcrest in Biñan will host residential blocks, retail shops, pedestrian lanes, parklets, and biking networks.

The township’s 15-minute community design allows proximity to Ayala Malls Solenad in Nuvali, De La Salle University – Laguna Campus, and Medical City Hospital.

It is an hour drive from major central business districts in Metro Manila through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and South Luzon Expressway and near access to the proposed Sugar Road extension.

HARTWOOD VILLAGE PHASE I

The groundbreaking ceremony for Hartwood Village took place in January. The company expects to begin turnover of the development in 2027.

Situated in Barangay Malamig, Biñan, Hartwood Village comprises 186 lots with a density of 16 lots per hectare.

The amenities include a 1.1-hectare central park featuring a 1,200-square meter clubhouse, pool, multipurpose court, lawn, two linkages, and four pocket parks.

Federal Land’s Urban Planning and Design Group Head Gilbert M. Berba said that there would be sub-neighborhood structures consisting of five clusters, with lot counts ranging from 30 to 49.

“It’s easy to know and navigate your neighborhoods within that cluster because it’s a very controlled space yet you are a part of a bigger village,” he said.

Hartwood draws inspiration from the Danish concept “hygge,” creating space where “people can savor moments surrounded by life’s worthwhile comforts,” Federal Land said.

The Federal Land Communities brand was launched in 2023 and released the 600-hectare township Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite in January of this year.

“Ten townships will lay the groundwork for achieving Federal Land’s mission to create dynamic communities for generations to enjoy, among these is Meadowcrest,” Mr. Mirasol said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante